Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) food delivery service Zoop has partnered with Jio Hapik to provide easier and more convenient food delivery services on trains. The users can now order food on their train using a WhatsApp chatbot service, which allows passengers to get their food delivered directly to their seats using their PNR number while on their journey. The service facilitates the passengers to get their food delivered at any upcoming station that is a part of their journey without even downloading the Zoop app.

Using the chatbot, users can also check the real-time updates on their food delivery. Moreover, the bot also allows the users to provide feedback and get support needed with their order. In addition, the process of ordering the food via the Zoop WhatsApp bot is simple.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to order food using the Zoop WhatsApp bot during your train journey.

Step 1- To order your food, all you need to do is text Zoop WhatsApp chatbot on +91 7042062070 using your WhatsApp number. Once you have saved the number, you can also chat with the bot for various services provided on it. However, if you do not what to go through the process of saving the number, you can use the hypertext [https://wa.me/917042062070] to get add the bot to your WhatsApp.

Step 2- The chatbot will ask for the necessary details to complete the process of ordering food on your train seat. For instance, you will need to share your PNR number. Once you have shared the 10-digit number with the bot, it will detect your train and berth, after which you can select the upcoming station to which you want your food delivered.

Step 3- The Zoop chatbot will then walk you through the process of selecting a restaurant, ordering your food, and paying, all from within the app. Once the transaction is completed, you can track your food from the chatbox, and it should be waiting for you when your train arrives at the next station.