Jammu Tawi Railway Station To Get ‘Majestic Makeover’ Soon, Proposed Design Revealed

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will ensure the development and makeover of more than 1,200 stations in the country. While the country’s busiest stations are a part of this list, the Jammu Tawi railway station is also included in it. The station will be redesigned to receive what Indian Railways calls a ‘Majestic Makeover’. While the Indian Railways has not revealed much information about the new version of the station, it can be understood from the images that it will be highly modernised. The upgraded Jammu Tawi railway station will have a multi-storey administration building, along with a large waiting lounge.

Majestic Makeover: Proposed design of the to be redeveloped Jammu Tawi Railway station. pic.twitter.com/5mWKTaCypu February 25, 2023

In addition, a multi-level parking, air-conditioned hall, escalators, and CCTV cameras will be implemented for the new building. However, the key interest will remain the increased efficiency, higher footfall, and greater accessibility to passengers.

Well, Indian Railways is mulling redeveloping 1,275 stations in total. The new "Amrit Bharat Station Scheme" by the railways aims to modernise 1,000 small but significant stations. This is in addition to the ambitious proposal to remodel 200 large stations as part of a different redevelopment initiative. According to officials, the tiny stations will be determined based on the cities they serve as well as their foot traffic.

"The aim is to identify developing cities with potential and envisage railway stations as city centres that would link not just various parts of the city but also between different cities in the future. The plan is to map everything connected to it - bridges and different modes of transport.

"The idea is to start cost-effectively modernising stations. According to need, the divisional railway managers (DRMs) will take a call on modernisation works in a phased manner," an official said. A special fund will also be earmarked with the DRMs for this purpose.

According to the scheme document, it aims at preparing master plans of railway stations and implementing those in phases to enhance facilities including and beyond the minimum essential amenities and aim for the creation of roof plazas and city centres at stations. The scheme's target is the introduction of new amenities as well as to upgrade and replace existing facilities, it said.