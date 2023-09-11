Jharkhand To Get First Vistadome Coach Equipped Intercity Express On Tuesday

Jharkhand's first intercity express with a Vistadome coach will be inaugurated on Tuesday, a senior railway official said. The train will run between New Giridih station and Ranchi, offering a new experience of journey to passengers with glimpses of natural beauty such as hills and dense forest, he said. The intercity express will be flagged off on Tuesday from New Giridih station under East Central Railway, the official said.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary, local MLA Kedar Hazra, and Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi are likely to attend the inaugural ceremony in Giridih.

“The new Intercity Express will have a vistadome coach with a transparent roof, which will give passengers a new experience of the journey. They can explore picturesque views on the route via Barkakana junction and Mesra. The train will pass through difficult terrain with hills, four tunnels, and a beautiful landscape," East Central Railway Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Hajipur zone, Birendra Kumar told PTI.

Personal Relations Inspector Pushkar Raj said the train would depart from Ranchi at 6.05 am and arrive at New Giridih at 1 pm.

It will leave from there at 2 pm and reach Ranchi at 9.30 pm. Instead of its scheduled Barkakana–Mesra–Tatisilwai route, the intercity express will run through the Barkakana–Muri–Tatisilwai route for a certain period, the official said.

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express has also been running on the diverted route since the first week of August as the scheduled route via Mesra has been closed for passenger trains after landslides between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi). Only goods trains have been running via Mesra, the official added.