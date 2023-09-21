Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat Express trains in one go, on September 24, 2023, as part of a mega launch drive by Indian Railways. Among these nine trains will be the Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express train, scheduled to run between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram Central. What's special about this train is that it will be the India's first Vande Bharat Express to wear an all new Saffron-Grey livery, replacing the current blue-white paint scheme.

The official account of the Ministry of Railways recently shared a video of the new Vande Bharat Express on micro blogging site X.com (formerly Twitter). Not only the colour scheme, the new rake is reported to get as many as 25 upgrades when compared to cuurent Vande Bharat Express trains. Following this launch, the upcoming Vande Bharat Express trains will all wear the new livery.

Vande Bharat Express: Orange-Grey Colour

The Indian Railways will replace the white and blue livery of the Vande Bharat Express trains, which has been the colour of the trains since 2018 with new orange-grey livery. Various reports suggests that the action has been taken as the white colour is difficult to maintain. However, neither Indian Railways nor Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed this reason for the new paint scheme.

The Railway Minister said that this Saffron colour is inspired by the 'Tricolour'. The colour scheme has a larger spread on the train, giving it a more prominent appeal as compared to the current Vande Bharat Express trains, where a blue strip runs at the side of the train.

Kerala is gearing up to receive its second #VandeBharat Express train.



— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 21, 2023

Vande Bharat Express: Improvements

1) The driver desk to get the Uniform coloured theme in the Driving Trailer Coaches for better visibility and aesthetics

2) Interchange of emergency stop push button in driver control panel for easy access to loco pilot

3) Improved upper trim panel for better aesthetics and firmness of the panel in coaches

4) Modified panels of single piece construction of FRP panels to improve aesthetics inside the coaches

5) Improved air tightness for better air conditioning with insulation over panels

6) Improved aerosol based fire detection and suppression system inside the coaches

7) Standardized colours for toilet panels with similar colours

8) Executive Chair Car to get new 'pleasant blue' coloured seats instead of red theme

9) Increase in wash basin depth to avoid splashing of water in the lavatories

10) Increase in the seat reclining angle of all class

Vande Bharat Express: Upgraded Safety

The Vande Bharat Express will be fitted with the indigenous Kavach anti collision system, which is designed to preventing trains from colliding with each other. KAVACH automatically activates the train’s braking system if the driver fails to control the train as per speed restrictions. According to authorities, the system is is one of the most efficient, and cheapest safety systems globally, where the probability of error is one in 10000 years.