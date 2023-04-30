topStoriesenglish2600889
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Kishan Reddy Flags Off Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train From Secunderabad

The train flagged off by the Union Minister will cover Puri, Lord Jagannath Temple, Konark Sun Temple, Varanasi, Ganga, Ayodhya Ram Temple, and many other places.

Last Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 08:51 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kishan Reddy Flags Off Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train From Secunderabad

Union Minister For Culture, Tourism, And Development Of North Eastern Region, Kishan Reddy, flagged off the "Ganga Pushkarala Yatra: Puri - Kasi - Ayodhya" Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

The train was flagged off from Platform No.10. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, along with other IRCTC and railway officials, joined the minister at the flag-off.

Also read: 'Excellent': PM Narendra Modi Hails India's First Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said, "We recieved many requests to allot special trains for Ganga Pushkarala. However, we decided to introduce Bharat Gaurav trains."

Reddy added, "The train will cover Puri, Lord Jagannath Temple, Konark Sun Temple, Varanasi, Ganga, Ayodhya Ram Temple, and many other places. The pilgrims are very thankful and give their blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this train. In the coming days, through the railway department, we will try to take this Gaurav yatra to many more places."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel