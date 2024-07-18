Advertisement
Live | Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Accident: Multiple Coaches Derailed Near Gonda; Rescue Operations Underway

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Accident: The train was enroute to Dibrugarh. A contingent of army jawans are reaching to help the local administration for rescue operation. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Accident: In another tragic incident, around six coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. So far, there are no reports of any casualty. However, there might be injuries to several passengers. The accident took place around 2.30pm. 

The train was enroute to Dibrugarh. A contingent of army jawans is reaching at the site to help the local administration with a rescue operation. According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district. He directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work. He also instructed for proper treatment of the injured.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been briefed about the derailment of the Dibrugarh - Chandigarh express. He is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities, said the Assam Chief Minister's Office.

Indian Railways Helpline

The Indian Railways has issued helplines for the passengers and their families. The numbers are 0361-2731621, 0361-2731622, and 0361-2731623.

This is a developing story.

