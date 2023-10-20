Prime Minister Narendra is set to dedicate India's first rapid rail transit system to the citizens in the form of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, NaMo Bharat today. During the inauguration event PM will flag off the RapidX train connecting covering a 17-km stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, which is the priority section of the Rapidx. This stretch covers a total of five stations namely; Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and the Duhai Depot.

NaMo Bharat is a high-frequency, high-speed transit system with a top speed of 180 kph. It will be able to operate at a maximum speed of about 160 kph, with an average speed of 100 kph. Furthermore, the train will provide passengers with multiple facilities including air-conditioning coaches, and will have a carrying capacity of around 1700 passengers.

Follow all the updates related to Delhi-Meerut RRTS here: