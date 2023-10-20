Delhi-Meerut RRTS LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate India's First 'NaMo Bharat' Trains Today
Delhi-Meerut RRTS LIVE Updates: The priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS (Rapidx later changed to NaMo Bharat) will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra is set to dedicate India's first rapid rail transit system to the citizens in the form of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, NaMo Bharat today. During the inauguration event PM will flag off the RapidX train connecting covering a 17-km stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, which is the priority section of the Rapidx. This stretch covers a total of five stations namely; Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and the Duhai Depot.
NaMo Bharat is a high-frequency, high-speed transit system with a top speed of 180 kph. It will be able to operate at a maximum speed of about 160 kph, with an average speed of 100 kph. Furthermore, the train will provide passengers with multiple facilities including air-conditioning coaches, and will have a carrying capacity of around 1700 passengers.
Follow all the updates related to Delhi-Meerut RRTS here:
Delhi- Meerut RRTS Live: Traffic Diversions Today
The city's traffic police have scheduled diversions for Friday in anticipation of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ghaziabad. From 7 a.m. till the end of the programme, all heavy, medium, and light commercial vehicles will be prohibited from the Hindon air base roundabout to Sahibabad via Mohan Nagar and from the Link Road police station and traffic signal to Sahibabad.
Delhi-Meerut RRTS LIVE: NaMo Bharat To Have Multi-Modal Connectivity
The network of NaMo Bharat will be developed to have extensive multi-modal integration with various other means of public transport including Railway stations, Metro stations, Bus services etc. This network will help in improving access to employment, education & healthcare opportunities for the people in the region. Furthermore, it will help in reduction of pollution caused by vehicle and traffic congestions.
NaMo Bharat LIVE: Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of RRTS Inauguration by PM Modi
Prior to Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ghaziabad for the launch of the NaMo Bharat rail service, the local police have issued a warning and traffic restrictions. The city's Vasundhara neighborhood will host the inaugural ceremony.
The Ghaziabad Traffic Police has put in place temporary traffic restrictions and a detour in the region to ensure that PM Modi and other guests may travel around without incident. To avoid any form of inconvenience, the police have advised commuters to seek alternate routes and adhere to the regulations of the road.
Traffic Advisory - pic.twitter.com/KnZk4D4jfL
— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) October 18, 2023
NaMo Bharat LIVE Updates: Delhi-Meerut RRTS Ticket Price
Before the inauguration of the NaMo Bharat trains, NCRTC announced the prices of the tickets for Standard and Premium Class trains. Based on the announcement, fares for the standard class ranged between Rs 20 and Rs 50, while the fares for the premium class ranged between Rs 40 and Rs 100. The highest fare of Rs 50 and Rs 100 will be applicable for passengers travelling between the end stations i.e., Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.
Delhi-Meerut RRTS LIVE: Rapidx Renamed To NaMo Bharat
The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project was given the Rapidx name earlier. However, it was later changed to NaMo Bharat a day before the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Multiple political leaders took a swipe at the government following the name change.
"After Namo stadium now Namo trains. There is simply no limit to his self-obsession," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).