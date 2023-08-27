'Looks superb!' Netizens Impressed With Stunning Infra Of Delhi-Meerut RAPIDX Station

RAPIDX, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is nearing completion. The transit system is expected to begin operations soon. Before that, NCRTC conducted RRTS' non-revenue operations after the successful completion of trials. During these operations, the RRTS managed to clock a speed of around 160kmph and cover three stations of the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Dubai in just 12 minutes. A video filmed during these operations was shared on social media and is doing rounds on the internet impressing netizens.

The short video clip shared on X (Twitter) shows the scenes from the newly developed Ghaziabad RAPIDX station. The video managed to capture a RAPIDX train while it began its journey from the Ghaziabad station. Furthermore, the video also gives a glimpse of the station which will be operational once the priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS is inaugurated.

Also read: Tripura: Major Disaster Averted As Train Hits Trolley On Track; Narrow Escape For 1,000 Passengers



The now-viral video has gained over 369 thousand views and is getting a lot of reactions from netizens marveling at the new infrastructure. Commenting on the post one of the netizens said, "This looks really good. Hope we maintain this well." Another person commented on the post saying, "Looks superb! Trains, stations, station overall." Echoing the same thoughts another person said, "Wow!! Looks Amazing."

The 82-kilometer section of the RRTS is anticipated to be operational by 2025. It is anticipated that RRTS will enhance connectivity between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut by providing ease of travelling. According to NCRTC plans, the train will take 60 minutes to travel the distance between Delhi and Meerut, making it easier for residents of the NCR to commute. Prior to that, the priority section—covering five stations—including Duhai Depot, Duhai, Guldhar, Ghaziabad, and Sahibabad—will be operational.

The RRTS is expected to be India's fastest rail transportation system, with a top speed of 180 kmph. The train's streamlined shape, built to endure the speed, will help with the high speed. Once operational, RRTS will also be integrated with other modes of transportation, such as the metro, railroad, and bus stops, according to the government.