Lost luggage in train? Railways launches ‘Mission Amanat’ to rescue your baggage

Thousands of passengers use railways as their means of transport to commute daily. During this hustle-bustle, passengers tend to lose their belongings on the train and finding one's luggage back is a total game of luck! But not anymore.

Western Railways comes with a rescue as it launches a new service, ‘Mission Amanat’ to help find your luggage back. As per Western Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will locate the lost luggage and upload its picture with a description on the website, which will help locate the passengers their respective luggage.

Further, the Western Railway said that in 2021, RPF recovered goods worth Rs 2.58 crore that belonged to 1,317 railway passengers. Through this initiative, the RPF team was able to return the belongings to their rightful owner, post verification process.

Read also: Railways Minister takes stock of stations, says no entry without mask

Western Railways has listed out a few points to guide the passengers. The points are mentioned below:

● The rail passengers who want to get back their lost belongings first need to go to the Western Railway website

● Then, they need to click on the “Mission Amanat – RPF” tab

● Notably, the RPF shares the details of the missing items, as well as photos

● If the passengers find their belongings on the website, then they can claim them by providing proof of ownership

"It is noted that passengers in a hurry tend to lose their luggage while boarding the train. With this initiative, we were able to track more than one thousand luggage and hand it to the rightful owner," said a senior RPF official. Another RPF official said, people, talking on mobile phones, usually forget their luggage or tend to lose it.

Live TV

#mute