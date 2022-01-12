Railways Minister takes stock of stations, says no entry without mask

With the increasing cases of Covid-19 government has issued strict guidelines to be followed by people. Considering the growing rate of patients, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the railway hospitals and the health infrastructure can be used for the citizens. The directions were issued in the presence of V K Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive officer, Railway board, senior zonal officials and ministry officials during a virtual review meeting.

India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories to data updated by the Union health ministry on Monday. The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

During the meeting, Vaishnaw reviewed the preparedness of railway hospitals, their infrastructure and functioning of their pediatric wards, and the status of Covid vaccination among railway staff and their family members. He also laid stress on vaccination of children between 15-18 years and on precautionary doses for frontline workers.

The minister took stock of the availability of medicines, oxygen supply, zeolite stock and other necessary medical support and functioning of ventilators, liquid medical oxygen tanks, and other equipment which are critical in Covid treatment, the statement said. The railways have commissioned 78 oxygen plants given the Covid situation, and 17 more are to be trusted.

The minister also urged officials to increase the frequency of announcements at railway stations about masking up, sanitisation of hands and other precautionary measures, and discouraging entry of people without a mask at stations. He also reviewed the running of special trains in case of emergency or a sudden surge in the number of passengers or migrants at stations during the current phase of the pandemic.

