Man Lights Beedi Inside Delhi Metro Train, DMRC Issues Statement: Watch Viral Video

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation operates India's largest metro network in Delhi-NCR region, with almost 400 km of active metro lines. It also has the highest daily ridership in all of India, and world. Among these riders are some unique travellers, who always keep the Delhi Metro in the limelight. We have seen people relieving themselves on the metro tracks, while public display of affection has become quite a common sight too. Further, people dancing and performing stunts for making reels is a new phenomenon as well.

However, in first of its kind incident that took place yesterday on the Delhi Metro, a man was filmed lighting a beedi (Indian Cigarette) inside the metro train. The undated video shot by one of the fellow passengers in the Delhi Metro showed an elderly man sitting on the corner seat lights a beedi without thinking twice.

The video is widely shared on X.com (formerly Twitter) and netizens have condemned his act onboard the metro compartment. Some people also tagged DMRC on X and the company has now responded on the incident.

"We conduct random checking through flying squads to detect any such objectionable behaviour. We appeal to public to instantly bring up such instances to our notice so that immediate action can be taken," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Officials said the urban transporter also uses social media to make people aware on a range of issues, including public etiquettes, on trains. There's no update whether any action was taken against the commuter.