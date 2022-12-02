MCD Elections: Delhi Metro services to start early on Sunday, 4 December- check revised timing here

Delhi Metro has changed the metro timings for the 4 December 2022, considering the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election to be conducted on Sunday. DMRC announced that the metro services from all stations will be started early on the day of the MCD elections. The changes in the schedule of the metro have been made to facilitate the commuters travelling to cast their vote in the elections. It is to be noted that the organisation changes metro timings in case of an important event in the national capital.

In its announcement, Delhi Metro said, "On the day of Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on 04th December, 2022 (Sunday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day."

The MCD elections are to be held in Delhi on 4 December for 250 wards. The elections are being viewed as a three-way contest between BJP, AAP and Congress. The couting for the results of the elections will be held on December 8.

Earlier, Delhi Metro made a similar announcement to start the services early on June 5, considering the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. The changes in the schedule were made to facilitate the candidates appearing for the examination.

Similar changes were made in the metro timings on October 11 for the India vs South Africa One Day International cricket match that was held in the Ferozshah Kotla Ground in Delhi. At the time DMRC had extended the metro timings by 30-45 minutes to facilitate the fans who needed to commute to watch the match in the cricket stadium.