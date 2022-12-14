Metro to run between Greater Noida, New Delhi, IGI Airport soon; DMRC-YEIDA sign agreement

Greater Noida remains in isolation as regards metro connectivity. The department, however, is connecting the Greater Noida metro line with other routes; it may soon offer connectivity to the IGI airport as well. On Tuesday, DMRC and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority signed an agreement to draft a DPR (detailed project report) for the development of a metro link between Greater Noida and New Delhi Railway station. The new proposed link will offer last-mile connectivity between the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and other parts of the city, including the IGI airport.

A team of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made a presentation to YEIDA officials regarding the rail line between Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area and New Delhi Railway Station, covering a distance of 37 km over 11 stations in an estimated one hour time, according to a press release.

Separately, Shailendra Bhatia, YEIDA's officer on special duty and nodal officer for the Noida Airport said the plan is to provide hassle-free connectivity to passengers between both the airports, which are around 75 km apart.

"There will be two metro rail stretches -- one between Noida Airport and Knowledge Park in Greater Noida and the other from Knowledge Park to New Delhi Railway Station -- which are to be developed. From New Delhi Railway Station, there is already a connecting link to the Airport Express for Delhi airport," Bhatia told PTI.

According to the press release, the YEIDA has asked the DMRC to submit the complete DPR by March 31, 2023.

During the presentation, DMRC officials informed YEIDA that the proposed metro route between the Noida International Airport in Jewar and the Indira Gandhi International Airport can be connected via the New Delhi Railway Station, according to the statement.

"Along with this, the check-in facility for Noida International Airport will be available to the passengers at various stations of this airport line. In the presentation, it was also informed by DMRC officials that the distance between the two airports will be about 1 hour due to the construction of this new metro route," the statement mentioned.

"The total number of stations on this route has been proposed to be 11. The proposed distance from Knowledge Park in Greater Noida to New Delhi Railway Station will be about 37 km, of which 3 km will be underground and 34 km will be elevated. "The location of the stations in the DPR of this metro route will be kept in such a way that the Delhi-Noida route will be established earlier. Stations can be integrated," it added.

Work is underway for the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The first phase of the proposed greenfield airport is scheduled to be completed by September 2024, when flight operations will also begin from there, according to an official.

With inputs from PTI