Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares 'Temple-Inspired' Design of Railway Station, Asks People to Guess Name

The pictures shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcasing the proposed design of the railway station have amassed over 35 thousand views on Twitter.

Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

Indian Railways has been working on the redevelopment and modernisation of Railway stations across the country. The updates on the design of these stations to be developed under the Amrit Bharat Scheme are often shared via the Twitter handle of the Railway Ministry. However, this time Union Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw shared the proposed design of a "mystery railway station" and asked netizens to guess the name of the station. To help people guess, he also left a hint saying that the design of the station was inspired by a famous temple.

In his tweet Railway Minister, Ashiwini Vaishnaw said, "Guess which station design" He further adds, "Hint: Design inspired by a famous temple of this city." Along with two pictures of the proposed design of the railway station.

The pictures showed a railway station spread across a wide area with space for the bus stop and cars. Furthermore, the other picture showcased the departure gate of the station providing a seating area for the passengers along with trees planted across it. Taking a closer look the name of the station in the picture has been blurred out. Although the first letters of the station are visible for people to make a guess.

The post by the railway minister went viral and amassed more than 35 thousand likes. In addition, people start making their guesses in the post's comment section. Many of the social media users made the guess saying it was the Somnath Railway station, to back their claim some also shared pictures of the temple. While another user took a hint from the trees showcased in the picture to deduce the name and arrived at the conclusion it was Somnath Railway Station. One of the social media users commented on the post saying, "Somnath railway station. Amazing work. Kudos and good wishes to whole team."

