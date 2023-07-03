Miraculous Escape For Train Passengers In Bihar After Pawan Express Runs For 10 KM With Broken Wheel

Ever since Balasore Train Accident happened, the focus of the Indian Railways has been to make trail journey safer for the passengers. Yet we have heard multiple incidents of near crash incidents from all across India in the past few weeks. In one such incident, it was a miraculous escape for the passengers travelling on the Pawan Express from Bihar's Muzaffarpur to Mumbai. As per a report on IANS, the Mumbai-bound Pawan Express train ran 10 km with a broken wheel in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The incident occurred on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur rail section at Bhagwanpur rail late on Sunday night. According to the passengers, they heard a loud noise in the S-11 coach as soon as the train departed from the Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar.

The passengers further stated that despite the train stopping at the Bhagwanpur railway station, no efforts were made to identify the problem. However, when the speeding train left the Bhagwanpur station, passengers pulled the chain to stop the train.



“When the train left Bhagwanpur railway station, the passengers pulled the chain and stopped it,” said a passenger Raju Kumar. The passengers then informed the driver and guard of the train besides the railway employees.

During inspection, it was found that a wheel of an S-11 coach had broken. Railway engineers and employees reached the railway station and repaired the wheel. Confirming the report, CPRO of east central railway Hajipur said the problem was rectified soon.

“We were informed that a wheel was broken in Pawan express. Our team reached there and rectified the error,” said Virendra Kumar, CPRO of east central railway Hajipur.