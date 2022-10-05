Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express travel time revised from TODAY, check new schedule

The Western Railway (WR) has further reduced the travelling time of the newly-introduced Vande Bharat superfast express train from Wednesday, an official said on Tuesday. According to a release issued by the WR, the Vande Bharat Superfast Express will take five minutes less to cover Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar distance and it will arrive 20 minutes early at Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar. The WR said the revised timetable will kick in from October 5. The train started its commercial run on October 1, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar.

There is no change in the departure timing of the train at 6:10pm from Mumbai Central and at 2:05pm from Gandhinagar. But the arrival timetable of the train at all the enroute stations and destinations is changed.

As per the revised timetable, the Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat express will reach its destination at 12.25pm, instead of the current 12:30pm. It will reach Mumbai Central at 8:15pm instead of the current timing at 8:35pm.