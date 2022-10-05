Dussehra 2022: IRCTC cancels over 190 trains on October 5, Check full list HERE

Dussehra 2022: On the auspicious occassion of Vijayadashmi, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 222 fully or partially cancelled trains on October 5. These trains include express trains and special train services. Indian Railways have cancelled these trains due to various reasons including maintenance and operational work which are to be held on railway tracks today. 197 trains were fully cancelled, while 25 trains were partially cancelled today. This comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 200 trains on October 4. Further, Railway officials have decided to divert and reschedule several trains today due to various reasons.

Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains' status before heading out for their journeys. The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will have an effect on a number of cities, including Pune, Luchnow, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Delhi, Nagpur, Patna, Pratapnagar, and Gorakhpur amongst others.