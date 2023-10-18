trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676857
NewsRailways
MUMBAI

Mumbai Local Train Services Delayed By 15 Minutes Due To Foggy Weather

The main line service of Mumbai Local operates from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kasara (from south Mumbai to Thane) and CSMT-Khopoli (south Mumbai to Raigad) routes.

Last Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:48 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Local Train Services Delayed By 15 Minutes Due To Foggy Weather Image for representation

Local trains were delayed by 15 minutes beyond Kalyan in the Mumbai suburban network due to foggy weather on Wednesday morning, a railway official said. The foggy weather was reported between Vashind and Titwala (in Thane district adjoining Mumbai) from 6.30 am to 9 am and between Karjat (in Raigad district) and Badlapur (Thane) from 5.30 am to 9 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

Hence, the main line suburban trains were running late by 15 minutes, he said. Local trains considered the lifeline of Mumbai, ferry around 35 lakh commuters on a daily basis in Mumbai's Central Railway (CR) network.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express Affecting Schedule Of Other Trains; Kerala MP Seeks Ministry's Intervention

The CR's main line service operates on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kasara (from south Mumbai to Thane) and CSMT-Khopoli (south Mumbai to Raigad) routes.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Exclusive report of ZEE NEWS from Israel!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?