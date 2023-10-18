Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Tuesday requested the Union Railway Ministry to make necessary adjustments in the timings of Vande Bharat Express running in the southern state so that they wouldn't affect the reliability and punctuality of other trains plying in Kerala. In a letter written to the Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, he also sought more unreserved coaches for trains running in northern Kerala.

"While the introduction of Vande Bharat trains in Kerala is undoubtedly a commendable initiative, we cannot overlook the unintended consequences that it has on the punctuality and reliability of other train services," Brittas said in his letter.

The CPI(M) MP said there are frequent unscheduled halts of trains at various points in the state. "...It appears that these unscheduled halts are being made to accommodate the speed and punctuality of Vande Bharat trains, often at the expense of other train services," he said.

Brittas pointed out that such "indefinite halts" affect the livelihoods and daily routines of the passengers who depend on normal trains for their commute to the workplace or educational institutions and back home.

Calling the attention of the union minister on shortage of unreserved coaches, the Rajya Sabha member from Kerala said the "trains running through Northern Kerala are perennially overcrowded, leading to uncomfortable, unsafe, and unsanitary travel conditions".

"Passengers are often forced to travel in cramped spaces, standing for long hours. Cases of passengers fainting due to lack of proper ventilation and the stifling conditions are increasingly common, posing a significant safety concern as well.

"The scarcity of unreserved coaches disproportionately affects passengers who cannot afford reserved seats, creating disparities in accessibility and affordability," Brittas said.

He sought the urgent intervention of the union minister to allocate more unreserved coaches and adjust the schedule of the Vande Bharat trains so that it wouldn't affect the punctuality of other trains.