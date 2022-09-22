Mumbai: Local train services delayed due to technical snag at Dadar station, passengers stranded

Local trains are the lifeline of Mumbaikars as the city is totally dependent on them for travelling. But today, the local train services on one of the Central Railway routes in Mumbai were disrupted due to a snag in a signalling system. Several local train services were cancelled and some were running late, due to which thousands of passengers were stranded. Due to the disruption, the crowd in trains and on railway stations swelled during the morning rush hours. The snag occurred in the signalling system at Dadar railway station around 6 am. Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar took to twitteer to make commuters aware about the snag.

The technical snag has been resolved now, but trains are still running late, as per Central Railway's tweet.

Technical problem in signal initiation at Dadar Station. Trains are running late on Main line.



Staff /officials are attending it and will be resolved soon. For information.@drmmumbaicr September 22, 2022

"Trains are running late on the Main Line from 6 am onwards," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. The technical snag was resolved at around 8.30 am, he said. Some commuters claimed the suburban services on the Central Railway's Main Line, which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Thane, Kasara, and Khopoli were running late by at least 30 minutes.

Also read: Navratri 2022: IRCTC introduces ‘Vrat thali’ for passengers on fast, Here’s how to book

Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily in the local trains operated by the Central Railway. The CR operates 1,810 suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel), and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawood line. The details about the snag are yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from PTI)