Navratri 2022: IRCTC introduces ‘Vrat thali’ for passengers on fast, Here’s how to book

Navratri 2022: Along with introducing special trains on Navratri 2022 and Durga Puja 2022, IRCTC introduces ‘Vrat thali’ for passengers on fast; Here’s how to book. 

India is all set to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja in full swing from September 26 after two years of a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During this period, people will be travelling pan-India to celebrate these festivals with their loved ones. Hence, keeping that into consideration, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will not only run special trains but will also offer ‘Vrat thalis’ for passengers on fast. During Navratri 2022, passengers will be offered meals without onion-garlic en route their journey. To avail this offer, passengers will have to place an order by calling on 1323. IRCTC will provide this facility at 400 stations. 

Here’s all you need to know about the Navratri 2022 IRCTC’s Vrat Thali:

Price of the Vrat thali:

The initial price of IRCTC's food menu begins at Rs 99. Passengers are requested to note that special Navratri food will be available only on IRCTC trains which offer e-catering facilities. 

Menu of the Vrat thali: 

The starters menu includes Aloo chaap and Sabudana tikki. The main course includes Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like Kofta Curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available. 

How to book IRCTC's Navratri Vrat thali: 

Passengers can avail this special Navratri 2022 vrat thali in three simple steps: 

Step 1: ‘Choose the outlet,’ passengers need to enter the PNR number and search for the restaurants nearby for the journey.

Step 2: Click on ‘Complete the Order.' Here you can choose your food and schedule an order while paying online or choosing the cash-on-delivery option.

Step 3: The food will be delivered to your seat.

