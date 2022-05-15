Mumbai Local Train services to be disrupted on Sunday due to maintenance work

Central Railway's Mumbai division services has announced a mega block on Sunday. The service between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi will be affected because of the block. The service disruption will be caused by maintenance work, for which the division has announced a block between 10:34 am and 3:54 pm.

From 11.05 a.m. until 4.05 p.m., the mainline will be blocked between Matunga and Mulund up- and down-fast lines. From 10.14 a.m. to 3.32 p.m., down-slow services from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will be diverted to the down-fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations. They will make stops at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund stations, then be re-routed to the down-slow line at Mulund, arriving 15 minutes late.

Up-slow trains from Thane between 10.58 a.m. and 3.59 p.m. will be diverted to Mulund's up-fast line, stopping at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion stations. They will be rerouted to the up-slow line at Matunga and will arrive 15 minutes late.

From 11.10 a.m. to 4.10 p.m., the Harbour line will be closed between Kurla and Vashi. Down-harbour line services from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi will be suspended from 10.34 am to 3.54 pm, and up-harbour line services from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi will be suspended from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm.

During the block time, however, special services will be available between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Panvel-Vashi-Panvel portions. It is to be noted that the Harbour-line passengers will have permission to travel via the Thane-Vashi and Nerul stations from 10 am to 6 pm, even during the block period.