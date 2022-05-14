Just like Indian Railways has been making extra efforts to provide a convenient and comfortable journey to its passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also initiated an affordable package for pilgrims planning to visit Giroudpuri Dham in Chhattisgarh. Under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ campaign, IRCTC has introduced a tour package of 1 day at Rs 2075.

For triple occupancy, the per person cost of the package is Rs 2075, for double occupancy its Rs 3105 per person and for single occupancy its Rs 6200. Interested passengers can avail and book these packages from the IRCTC’s official website, www.irctctourism.com. They can also book through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal and Regional offices.

Visit the most popular & charming sites in Chhattisgarh with IRCTC tour package of 1 day starts at ₹2075/- pp*. For details, visit https://t.co/eiOpvjkN8c @AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 12, 2022

IRCTC has further tweeted about the package on their official twitter handle. “Visit the most popular & charming sites in Chhattisgarh with IRCTC tour package of 1 day starts at Rs 2075/- pp*. For details, visit http://bit.ly/3FlRW5W @AmritMahotsav,” read the tweet.

The Giroudpuri Dham lies about 120km from the capital of Chattisgarh, Raipur. It is deeply admired by people belonging to the Satnami sect as it is the birthplace of Guru Ghasidas, the founder of the sect. Apart from that, pilgrims can also visit Jaitkham which is taller than Qutub Minar and has become a must-visit place.

Live TV

#mute