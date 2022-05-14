हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IRCTC

IRCTC introduces religious tour package for Giroudpuri Dham, Chhattisgarh; check details here!

Under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ the IRCTC has introduced a religious tour package where the cost for triple occupancy costs Rs 2075, double occupancy Rs 3105 per person and Rs 6200 for single occupancy. 

IRCTC introduces religious tour package for Giroudpuri Dham, Chhattisgarh; check details here!
Image for representation

Just like Indian Railways has been making extra efforts to provide a convenient and comfortable journey to its passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also initiated an affordable package for pilgrims planning to visit Giroudpuri Dham in Chhattisgarh. Under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ campaign, IRCTC has introduced a tour package of 1 day at Rs 2075. 

For triple occupancy, the per person cost of the package is Rs 2075, for double occupancy its Rs 3105 per person and for single occupancy its Rs 6200. Interested passengers can avail and book these packages from the IRCTC’s official website, www.irctctourism.com. They can also book through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal and Regional offices. 

IRCTC has further tweeted about the package on their official twitter handle. “Visit the most popular & charming sites in Chhattisgarh with IRCTC tour package of 1 day starts at Rs 2075/- pp*. For details, visit http://bit.ly/3FlRW5W @AmritMahotsav,” read the tweet. 

The Giroudpuri Dham lies about 120km from the capital of Chattisgarh, Raipur. It is deeply admired by people belonging to the Satnami sect as it is the birthplace of Guru Ghasidas, the founder of the sect. Apart from that, pilgrims can also visit Jaitkham which is taller than Qutub Minar and has become a must-visit place. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IRCTCChhattisgarhGiroudpuri DhamTour Packages
Next
Story

Mumbai local: Railways to operate 14 additional AC local train services from today

Must Watch

PT11M57S

Massive fire broke out in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital