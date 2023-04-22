Mumbai Metro To Add 8 More Services On Andheri-Dahisar Lines From May 1

Eight more services will be operated on Metro Lines 2A and 7 from April 24, which will take the total number of services on the route to 253, a Maha Mumbai Metro official said on Friday. This increase will ensure there is a service every 7.28 minutes, an improvement from the 7.50 minutes now.

The services will continue to run every 10.25 minutes outside of peak times. On Saturdays, however, there will be 238 trips, with a frequency of 10.25 minutes during non-peak hours and 8.15 minutes during peak hours. Similar to this, there will be 205 journeys on Sundays and significant government holidays, with the frequency remaining at every 10.30 minutes.

The addition to the services has been made to fulfill the growing demand on the route and also to improve commuter experience since waiting time will come down, it said. Of the 30 rakes received for Metro Lines 2A and 7, a total of 27 have been deployed on the route, it said.

The two lines connect the northwest suburbs of Mumbai from Andheri to Dahisar on the arterial Western Express Highway in the east and the New Link Road in the west.