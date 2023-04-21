Vande Bharat Express Hits Cattle, Cow Falls On Man Peeing On Tracks; Both Dead

Vande Bharat Express has got into another incident after hitting a cow and eventually killing a man relieving himself on tracks. As reported by India Today, the series of incidents started when a cow got on the tracks and in the way of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train. After getting hit by the train, the cow fell on the man on the side of the track, which ended up claiming the life of the train. As per reports, the incident occurred in the Alwar District of Rajasthan in the jurisdiction of Aravali Vihar Police Station.

As per India Today's report, the deceased has been identified as a retired electrician of Indian Railways named Shivdayal Sharma. The man retired from the organization 23 years ago. As per the retired railway employee's relative the incident occurred after the Vande Bharat Express departed from Kali Mori gate around 8:30 am and collided with a cow. Because of the high-speed impact of the train, the cow was thrown 30 meters away over Shivdayal. The weight of the cow with the impact ended up claiming the man's life. The body of the deceased was then sent to the district hospital for postmortem. One other person got in the accident but was left unharmed in the accident.

This is not the first time the Vande Bharat train has been involved in an accident with a cattle. Previously, there have been multiple incidents where the train got in an accident which ended up killing cattle and damaging the train.

The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express has suffered the most damage because of accidents with cattles. The train on this route got into an accident within days of its launch. Furthermore, the situation worsened as the train suffered 2 more accidents on the same route within days. These incidents ended up damaging the front apron of the train along with a few vital parts.

To avoid such incidents in the future, Western Railways started an initiative to put fences on the railway tracks on this route. The arm of the Indian Railways was supposed to cover a distance of 620 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to prevent the animals from getting in the train's way.