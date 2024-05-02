Mumbai's Harbour line has experienced significant disruptions due to train derailments near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The initial derailment occurred when a Harbour line train switched tracks near CSMT. After the incident, Central Railway (CR) authorities again conducted a trial run on May 2, to assess track improvements. However, during this trial run, an empty rake's coach derailed at the same spot which led to further service disruptions.

Impact on Services

On Thursday, May 2, services on the Harbour line were badly affected during the morning peak hours due to the bunching of trains. According to the Central Railway, the services were disrupted because there was an imposition of a speed restriction at 10 kmph for local trains at the crossover point (track changing point) which is close to the CSMT station. Notably, it was the same spot where two incidents of derailment occurred in three days. CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila stated. "A speed restriction of 10 kmph was imposed at the crossover point where the derailment occurred just outside the CSMT. The delay of suburban services on the Harbour line is as a result of it."

According to a Railway Officer, the railway authorities conducted a five-hour block on Wednesday night to address the derailment problem, but the zonal railway has imposed the speed restriction as a precautionary measure. Notably, the Harbour line facilitates the suburban local connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western parts of Mumbai from South Mumbai.