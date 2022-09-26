Navratri 2022: Check the Vrat Thali MENU served on Indian Railways' trains

As India celebrates Navratri 2022 starting today on September 26, Indian Railways has announced to offer a special festive season meal for the passengers. During this period, people travelling pan-India to celebrate the festive season will be able to enjoy a special menu curated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) called the 'Vrat Thali'. The passengers will be offered meals without onion-garlic en route their journey and the passengers will have to place an order by calling on 1323. IRCTC will provide this facility at 400 stations. Indian Railways recently shared the Menu of the Thali.

During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 - 05.10.22.



Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from 'Food on Track' app, visit https://t.co/VE7XkOqwzV or call on 1323. pic.twitter.com/RpYN6n7Nug — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 25, 2022

Price of the Vrat Thali

The initial price of IRCTC's food menu begins at Rs 99. Passengers are requested to note that special Navratri food will be available only on IRCTC trains which offer e-catering facilities.

Menu of the Vrat Thali

The starters menu includes Aloo chaap and Sabudana tikki. The main course includes Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like Kofta Curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available.

How to book IRCTC's Navratri Vrat Thali?

Passengers can avail this special Navratri 2022 vrat thali in three simple steps:

Step 1: ‘Choose the outlet,’ passengers need to enter the PNR number and search for the restaurants nearby for the journey.

Step 2: Click on ‘Complete the Order'. Here you can choose your food and schedule an order while paying online or choosing the cash-on-delivery option.

Step 3: The food will be delivered to your seat.