Navratri 2022: Indian Railways to run special trains along with tour package to Mata Vaishno Devi from THIS day

Navratri 2022: As India is gearing up to witness Navratri after two years of halt, the Indian Railways is set too for managing the increased passenger rush this season. Indian Railways has made all the required arrangements to give passengers the convenience and comfort of travelling. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is set to run special trains for the devotees planning to visit the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. Two special AC trains will run under the Bharat Gaurav initiative which will be operated by IRCTC.

The trains will take two trips between September 25 - September 29 and September 30 - October 4 from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi. The Indian Railways has further introduced a tour package for devotees which includes stay, food, and travel for devotees. The tour package is 5 days and 4-nights long.

Also read: Planning to visit Statue of Unity? Check this affordable IRCTC tour package to Gujarat

Here’s all you need to know about the IRCTC’s Navratri Special Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra tour package

Duration of the Package

The Navratri Special Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra tour package is 4N and 5D long. The journey will begin from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi. The booking of this package will be carried out on a first come-first serve basis.

Cost of the Package

IRCTC’s tour package is affordable and will cost the following:

Booking details

Interested passengers can book from the official website of IRCTC tourism.