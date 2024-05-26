NCRTC Adopts Solar-Powered Infrastructure For Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor

NCRTC has adopted solar power infrastructure along India's first Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor in order to embrace renewable energy. By installing solar panels on rooftops, NCRTC has transformed its stations, depots, and receiving substations into centres of clean and sustainable energy. Currently, the 2.21 megawatt peak (MWp) of in-house solar power generation across the RRTS corridor contributes to savings of over 2300 tons of carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) annually.

Solar power plants are now operational at the Guldhar and Sahibabad RRTS stations, each having a peak power capacity of 729 kilowatts (kWp), as well as at the Duhai Depot and Duhai Depot station with capacities of 585 kWp and 108 kWp respectively. Additionally, the Murad Nagar Receiving Sub Station (RSS) with a capacity of 43 kWp and the Ghaziabad RSS with a capacity of 20 kWp also generate solar power. Installation at other stations is also in progress.

The transition from conventional fossil fuel-based power to clean, green solar energy aligns seamlessly with NCRTC's broader vision of being sustainable and reducing its carbon footprint while optimizing operational efficiency. Upon reaching the targeted 11 MW solar power capacity, NCRTC expects to save approximately 11,500 tons of CO2 emissions annually, representing a major step forward in the fight against climate change.

NCRTC's solar initiatives are in line with its Solar Policy adopted in March 2021, aiming to increase the share of renewable energy by generating more than 11 MW peak of solar power across its facilities. This initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Solar Mission and reinforces NCRTC's role in promoting clean, sustainable energy sources to benefit the region and the nation.

The installation of Solar Power Plants at Guldhar and Sahibabad RRTS stations, each equipped with 1620 high-efficiency solar panels, exemplifies NCRTC's unwavering commitment to sustainability. These installations are projected to generate approximately 10 lakh units of electricity annually per station. Remarkably, the Guldhar RRTS station is expected to consume around 5 lakh units of electricity annually, while Sahibabad will utilize about 7.3 lakh units for auxiliary loads, rendering both stations "Carbon Negative" (Generating more power than its requirements). By prioritizing sustainability, NCRTC aims to encourage greater utilization of public transport and promote a cleaner, greener environment for all.

NCRTC aims to cover 70% of the total energy requirement of the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor through solar energy.

Presently, a 34 km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, which includes eight stations, namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South & Modi Nagar North stations is operational for passengers. As construction progresses swiftly on the remaining stretches of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, NCRTC is expected to complete the entire system by the anticipated operational deadline of June 2025.