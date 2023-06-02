New Delhi-Haridwar Vande Bharat Express: Route, Fare, Timing And More

The Indian Railways recently launched the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train, which happens to be the first Vande Bharat train to operate in Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the semi-high speed train that has reduced the travel time between the two capital cities from 6 hours to under 5 hours. Not only this, the Indian Railways has also achieved 100 percent electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks. The train passes through important cities like Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee among others. However, the most important of them all is Haridwar, a spiritual city where thousands of Indians travel to take a dip in the Holy Ganges river.

Delhi-Haridwar Vande Bharat Express: Timing

The 22458 train leaves Dehradun at 7 am and reaches Haridwar at 8.04 am, leaving the station for Anand Vihar Terminal at 8.08 am, reaching Delhi at 11:45 am. The express train will cover a total of 302 km in four hours and forty-five minutes during the journey. The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat train (22457) begins its journey at 5:50 pm from Delhi's Anand Vihar terminal and reaches Haridwar at 9:19 pm and later Dehradun at 11:35 pm.

Delhi-Haridwar Vande Bharat Express: Pricing

Travellers looking to alight the Vande Bharat Express will have to pay Rs 1,065 for an AC chair car ticket for the entire journey from Delhi to Dehradun while the executive chair car ticket will cost Rs 1,890 on the same route. The ticket prices are only slightly higher than the Dehradun Shatabdi Express, which was the fastest train on the route before the Vande Bharat Express.

However, the tickets for the AC Chair Car is priced at Rs 975 on the Delhi-Haridwar route and Rs 1705 for the Executive Class. The prices of the Chair Car are kept at Rs 810 on the Haridwar-Delhi route and Rs 1510 for the Executive Class ticket.

Delhi-Haridwar Vande Bharat Express: Route

The new 22457/22458 Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of 302 km between Delhi and Dehradun in just 4 hours and 45 minutes, passing through cities like Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City stations in both directions.

Vande Bharat Express: Routes

The Vande Bharat Express trains now run in the country on a total of 18 routes, with the 19th route of Mumbai-Goa to be inaugurated on June 3, 2023. Delhi is home to six Vande Bharat Express trains as the national capital is connected with stations like Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Bhopal, and Amb Andaura through the semi-high speed train. On the other hand, Mumbai gets 3 Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting Solapur, Shirdi and Ahemdabad. The Goa train will be fourth from the maximum city.