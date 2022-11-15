topStoriesenglish
New railway station near Kanpur University to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

A proposal was made by Kanpur MP Satyadev Pachauri and Akbarpur MP Devendra Singh Bhole at a recent meeting with railway officials.

Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 03:35 PM IST|Source: IANS

A new railway station near the Kanpur University, after elevating the Anwarganj railway track, will be named after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A proposal to this effect was made by Kanpur MP Satyadev Pachauri and Akbarpur MP Devendra Singh Bhole at a recent meeting with railway officials.

A railway release said that the Anwarganj-Madhana section would be elevated. The work on the Rs 1,200 crore project to raise the 16.5 km elevated track has been on for five months.

Once the track is elevated, the new station near Kanpur University would be named after the late leader.

