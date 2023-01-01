New Year 2023: Indian Railways cancels over 190 trains on January 1, check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled 192 trains due to problems surrounding the railway network's operation and maintenance. Additionally, the organisation altered the source station for 29 trains throughout the network due to the unfavorable weather and other factors. To preserve a smooth rail flow throughout the network, 26 trains have also been short-terminated. Railways have rescheduled 12 trains and diverted 4 trains for similar reasons. Passengers who intend to travel must thus confirm the status of their train before setting out on their trip.

The changes in the scheduled operations of the railways effects multiple cities across the nation like Pathankot, Bhopal, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad and many more.

Full list of cancelled trains January 1:

01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 04148 , 04149 , 04194 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04568 , 04577 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05039 , 05155 , 05334 , 05460 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14229 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15079 , 15080 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15904 , 19614 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22986 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52538

On the NTES website, travellers can also check the status of their trains. Visit the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner to get started. After that, a drop-down menu will appear with a variety of choices, such as trains that have been cancelled, diverted, delayed, and more.

The IRCTC website will instantly revoke any reservations for rail travellers, and a compensation procedure will soon start in the users' accounts. Every day, Indian Railways suspends train service for a variety of reasons, such as routine maintenance, natural calamities, and even train derailments.