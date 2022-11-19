No more train delays! Indian Railways to soon introduce anti-fog devices for better visibility to loco pilots

To make train journeys convenient for passengers, the Indian Railways has come up with a plan which will help reduce train delays. As winter approaches India, there are instances when train services are delayed or cancelled due to severe fog as it reduces visibility to loco pilots. But, worry no more as the North Western Railway has come up with a solution to avoid any train delays due to fog in the future. As the North Indian rail network is the most affected during the winter season, causing inconvenience to the passengers, the railway authorities will soon introduce anti-fog devices which will not only make travelling smooth but will also limit rail-road accidents.

Railway authorities are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of passengers and to run rail services in areas of the network that are prone to fog. Guidelines have been issued by the concerned departments of Engineering, Signal, Telecommunication, Electrical, Mechanical, Operations, and Safety Department for safe rail operation in any kind of situation.

As per media reports, the North Western Railway authorities said that fog-prone railway sections have been identified in the North Western Railway. "Availability of Visibility Test Objects (VTOs) is being ensured at all fog-affected stations. Visibility at stations is checked using visibility test objects. Along with this, fog safety devices are being provided to the loco pilots of all the train services running through dense fog," said Railway officials.

The media reports further state that 877 fog safety device units are being installed and all of them have GPS mapping of the railroad stretch covered in fog or mist. The engine has a fog safety device installed.

When the device is turned on, it notifies the loco pilot in advance of how far all of the signals in that section are from the GPS. This makes it simple for the loco pilot to manage the train’s pace. Further, to ensure that the loco pilot can see signals and other indicators clearly, the signboards and indicators are being repainted for better visibility.