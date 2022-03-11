Delhi Metro Phase 4: All you need to know about Aerocity–Tughlaqabad Silver Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently gave an order to L&T Construction to design and construct the new underground metro project of Silver line Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS (mass rapid transit). The line will be connected to the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh). This new metro line will be a major time saviour for commuters travelling from Faridabad and other far-flung areas.

The major scope of work for the project includes the design and construction of a 5-km twin tunnel, cut and cover tunnel box, underground ramp, and four underground stations namely Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, and Neb Sarai with associated works of Aerocity to Tughlaqabad corridor.

Here’s what all you can expect from the upcoming Silver line:

Route

As per officials, the Silver Line of Delhi metro will have 15 stations. The Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor will have 11 underground stations and four elevated stations. The Tughlaqabad interchange station will connect the existing Sarita Vihar depot through a tunnel.

Construction & Expected time to complete

The underground construction of the 23.6 km long Silver Line will commence from this year itself. “The tenders have been awarded this month after necessary approval from Japan’s international agency,” a DMRC spokesperson said. A major part of the work is in South Delhi, and it is to be completed within 42 months (2025).

Facilities

The Tughlaqabad interchange station will be on level 4, with accessibility through lifts, stairs, and escalators leading to the Violet and Silver line stations. Further, there will be a 100-meter subway to connect the existing station at Tughlaqabad with the new interchange station.

(With inputs from PTI)

