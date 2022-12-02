Noida Metro records highest-ever footfall, THESE many passengers took ride in single day

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro was opened to the public in January 2019. While it has been connecting the vastly spread Noida and Greater Noida for almost 4 years now, the Aqua Line has now recorded its highest-ever ridership with 52,696 passengers taking a ride in a single day, an official statement reveals. This ridership record was documented on Wednesday (November 30), said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates the Aqua Line service connecting the twin cities. Prior to this record, the Aqua Line’s highest ridership figure stood at 50,231 units, which was observed on October 17. Before that, on October 14 (48,852) and September 26 (48,396) this year, according to an official.

Talking of Delhi Metro, it will operate with revised timings on 4 December 2022, considering the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election to be conducted on Sunday. DMRC announced that the metro services from all stations will be started early on the day of the MCD elections. The changes in the schedule of the metro have been made to facilitate the commuters travelling to cast their vote in the polls. It is to be noted that the organization changes metro timings in case of an important event in the national capital.

In its announcement, Delhi Metro said, "On the day of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on 04th December 2022 (Sunday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day."

The MCD elections are to be held in Delhi on 4 December for 250 wards. The elections are being viewed as a three-way contest between BJP, AAP and Congress. The counting for the results of the elections will be held on December 8.