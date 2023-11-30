Northeast Frontier Railways Inaugurates 13 Rail Coach Restaurants To Promote Recycling

To provide a unique dining ambience to the passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway has been opening Rail Coach Restaurants at its major stations and points. These restaurants have been opened in the vacant space in the circulating area providing dining opportunities to both the rail passengers as well as the general public.nThese Rail Coach Restaurants have gained popularity among travellers and the public. Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said that Northeast Frontier Railway has converted some of its old train coaches, which are not fit for use, with the idea of 'recycling - reuse'.

West Bengal | A 'Rail Coach Restaurant' has been opened for visitors at the NGP Station (New Jalpaiguri Station) with the initiative of Northeast Frontier Railway



"The food here is good & cheap. This concept of opening a restaurant inside a rail coach is good," said a customer. pic.twitter.com/Wp2pAwUIBJ October 23, 2022

"As of now, 13 coach restaurants are operational in the entire NF Railway. Eight coach restaurants in Katihar, two in Alipurduar and one each at Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia are already being set up and both rail passengers and the general public are enjoying the unique dining experience," Sabyasachi De said.

He further said that moreover, 62 locations over Northeast Frontier Railway have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants.

"Coach restaurants are being planned and works are under progress at 7 locations in Katihar, 13 in Alipurduar, and 14 each in Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. The coach restaurants are being designed with aesthetic and beautiful heritage looks to attract travellers. People can enjoy with family and friends to have an ecstatic feeling while getting the experience of dining in train coaches. There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants," he added.

He also said that these restaurants aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways.

This initiative of NF Railway is also expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers.