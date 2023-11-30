trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693797
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Northeast Frontier Railways Inaugurates 13 Rail Coach Restaurants To Promote Recycling

Northeast Frontier Railway transforms old train coaches into Rail Coach Restaurants, offering distinctive dining experiences at major stations, catering to passengers and the public.

|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Northeast Frontier Railways Inaugurates 13 Rail Coach Restaurants To Promote Recycling

To provide a unique dining ambience to the passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway has been opening Rail Coach Restaurants at its major stations and points. These restaurants have been opened in the vacant space in the circulating area providing dining opportunities to both the rail passengers as well as the general public.nThese Rail Coach Restaurants have gained popularity among travellers and the public. Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said that Northeast Frontier Railway has converted some of its old train coaches, which are not fit for use, with the idea of 'recycling - reuse'.

"As of now, 13 coach restaurants are operational in the entire NF Railway. Eight coach restaurants in Katihar, two in Alipurduar and one each at Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia are already being set up and both rail passengers and the general public are enjoying the unique dining experience," Sabyasachi De said.

He further said that moreover, 62 locations over Northeast Frontier Railway have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants.

Also Read - 2024 Renault Duster Unveiled, India Launch In 2025: Design, Cabin, Specs - IN PICS

"Coach restaurants are being planned and works are under progress at 7 locations in Katihar, 13 in Alipurduar, and 14 each in Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. The coach restaurants are being designed with aesthetic and beautiful heritage looks to attract travellers. People can enjoy with family and friends to have an ecstatic feeling while getting the experience of dining in train coaches. There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants," he added.

He also said that these restaurants aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways.

This initiative of NF Railway is also expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack