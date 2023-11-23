Northern Railways: Trains Cancelled, Diverted As Traffic Blocked Near Lucknow

Several trains have been either temporarily cancelled or diverted on Thursday morning due to the traffic block in connection with the launch of the protection plate on the Lucknow-Alamnagar section, a Northern Railways official said in a release. "It is notified for the information of the general public that due to traffic and power block in connection with Launching of protection plate on Lucknow-Alamnagar section, the following trains shall remain temporarily cancelled/ diverted /regulated/rescheduled as under," the release said.

As per Northern Railways, Balamau - Lucknow Special, Lucknow-Sahajahanpur Special andSahajahanpur-Lucknow Special has been cancelled.

It said that the Ganga Sutlej Express, Amritsar - Howrah Mail, Archana Express, Bathinda - Varanasi Special and Jaynagar - Anand Vihar Terminal Special will be diverted.

The release further stated that the Lucknow Junction - Meerut City Rajya Rani Express would be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

As per the official, the Kolkata - Jammu Tawi Express will be controlled for 180 minutes en route over Lucknow division, while the Meerut City-Lucknow Jn Rajya Rani Express will be regulated by 45 minutes en route over Moradabad division.

Similarly, Lohit Express will be regulated by 30 minutes en-route over Moradabad division and Tatanagar - Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express will be regulated by 20 minutes en-route over Lucknow division.

