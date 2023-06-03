Odisha Train Accident Explained: How 3 Trains Crashed In Balasore Killing Hundreds

Odisha Train Accident: In one of the deadliest rail disasters in decades, three trains got involved in a horrific crash in Odisha's Balasore, killing hundreds and injuring many others. These three trains involved in the accident were Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur (Bengaluru)-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train. The incident happened near the Bahanaga Bazaar Railway station in the Balasore district of Odisha at around 18.55 Hrs on Friday. As per the latest updates, 288 people have been killed and more than 850 are injured, a state government official told AFP.

However, there's still a lot of confusion on how the events unfolded. While initial reports suggested that there was a head on collision between Coromandal Express and a Goods Train, Railway officials later denied the claim. Few passengers recounted the incident revealing that one of the passenger train derailed, creating a domino effect that led to crash of two other trains.

What Really Happened?

Anubhav Das, a passenger on the Coromandel Express posted an eyewitness account of the tragedy on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Das has described how the accident unfolded. "As a passenger on the Coromandel Express from Howrah to Chennai, I am extremely thankful to have escaped unscathed. It probably is the biggest train accident related incident.

"Three trains were involved in the accident -- Coromandel Express 12841, Yesvantpur-Howrah SF and a goods train. Initial impressions are that the Coromandel Express derailed and collided with the goods train (parked on the loop track on the side)," he said. Das said subsequently, the derailed coaches were hit by the oncoming Yesvantpur express on a nearby track.

In one of the tweets, he said: "3 general coaches of Yesvantpur Express are completely damaged and derailed. Almost 13 coaches of Coromandel Express including general, sleeper, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier are completely damaged."

"Not to exaggerate but I have myself witnessed more than 200-250 deaths. Families crushed away, limbless bodies and a bloodbath on the train tracks. It was a sight that I will never forget. God help the families. My condolences."

Prima Facie, it's now deduced that one of the Express trains derailed due to an unknown reason, spilling on the other track, where a goods train was coming. The crash later spilled to another track where the third Express train was coming and hence, a massive disaster unfolded.

Rescue Ops Underway

Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said on Twitter that over 200 ambulances had been called to the scene of Friday's accident in Odisha's Balasore district and 100 additional doctors, on top of 80 already there, had been mobilized. "Almost all the live victims have been rescued and we are taking out all the dead bodies now," said Senior Commandant, National Disaster Response Force, Jacob Kispotta.

An extensive search-and-rescue operation has been mounted, involving hundreds of fire department personnel and police officers as well as sniffer dogs. National Disaster Response Force teams were also at the site. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the incident site today, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Odisha as well.