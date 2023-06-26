Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express Successfully Completes Third Trial Run, Flag Off On June 27

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express on Sunday successfully completed the third trial run, an official said. The commercial operation of the semi-high-speed train will start from June 28, the official said. Birendra Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR), Hajipur zone, said that the final and the third trial run of the Express with eight coaches was done successfully from Patna to Ranchi.

"It is now fit for inauguration on June 27 and commercial operation from June 28," Kumar said. The train, which started from Patna junction around 7 am, reached Ranchi around 12.50 pm. It left for the Bihar capital in the afternoon.

The first successful trial run was conducted from Patna to Ranchi and back on June 12, while the second trial run was held on June 18. The 27-km stretch between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi) has four tunnels, the longest being 1.7-km-long, while three others are around 600 metres each.

The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) in Kolkata had conducted a safety inspection and speed trial on the 27-km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki and had given its nod to operationalise the new route between Koderma and Ranchi via Barkakana in December last.