PM Modi Flags Off 10 Vande Bharat Trains; Check Routes And Fares

PM Narendra Modi flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains today and laid the foundation stone for a series of transformative developmental projects, collectively valued at over Rs 1,06,000 crores. The sectors including railway infrastructure, connectivity, and petrochemicals.

New Vande Bharat Train Routes

With the launch of 10 new Vande Bharat trains, the total count now crosses to over 50 and extending coverage to 45 routes nationwide. Currently, Indian Railways operates 41 Vande Bharat Express services, linking states with Broad Gauge (BG) electrified networks, across 24 states and 256 districts. The latest additions expand connectivity across various routes including Lucknow to Dehradun, Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central, New Jalpaiguri to Patna, Patna to Lucknow, Khajuraho to Delhi (Nizamuddin), Puri to Visakhapatnam, Kalaburagi to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi to Varanasi, Mysuru to Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), and Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam. These trains signify a significant enhancement in India's railway infrastructure, facilitating smoother and faster intercity travel while bolstering connectivity across the nation.

Vande Bharat Train Fares

As Per IRCTC, the fare of the Vande Bharat Train for the Patna to New Jalpaiguri route is Rs 1550 for the AC Chair Car. For the Executive Chair Car, the fare is Rs 2670. For the Ahmedabad To Mumbai Central route, the fare is Rs 1365 For CC and Rs 2485 For EC. The fare for the Secunderabad route is Rs 1665 FOR CC and Rs 3120 for EC.