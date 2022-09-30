PM Modi flags-off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express: Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the third Vande Bharat Express in the country that will ply between the state capitals of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express is the third one for the country. Developed under the “Make in India'' campaign, the Vande Bharat Express will connect every section of the nation, as the government plans to have a total of 75 such trains, confirmed PM Modi during his Independence Day speech last year. The Vande Bharat Express is a high-speed train with a top speed of up to 160 kmph, and it can attain a speed of 100 kmph from a standstill in just 52 seconds.

PM Modi flags off Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/QwnmLvYmfE September 30, 2022

It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 per cent to 45 per cent. For example, the scheduled commute between New Delhi and Varanasi will take approximately eight hours, making it 40-50 per cent faster than the fastest train connecting these two cities.

Besides, all coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs.

All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode -- diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat. The side recliner seat facility, which is being provided to Executive Class passengers, will now be made available for all classes. The Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats. The train will also have bio vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities. Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals and hot and cold beverages. The insulation is meant to keep heat and noise to very low levels for additional passenger comfort. Each Vande Bharat Express has a total seating capacity of 1,128 passenger