PM Modi Flags Off Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timing, Ticket Fare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train virtually from Bhopal. The semi-high speed which was supposed to start from June 3, was delayed due to the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha. During its journey, the train will cover a distance of 586 km between Mumbai and Goa. Furthermore, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between the cities by over an hour, supplementing the ease of travel. The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will run between Madgaon Station in Goa to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time

The Vande Bharat Express, with eight coaches, is expected to cover the distance between Mumbai and Goa in 7 hours and 50 minutes. The Tejas Express (the fastest train) on this route completes the journey in around 8 hours and 50 minutes. The feat will be achieved by the capability of the train to achieve 180 kmph speed.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Route

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will begin to cover 10 stations during its journey. The train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai and will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Thivim, and Madgaon. The same stations will be covered on the train's return journey from Goa to Mumbai.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Timing

While travelling from Mumbai to Goa, the train will depart at 5.25 am and conclude its journey at Madgaon at 1.15 pm. Similarly, on its return journey, the train will depart at 2.35 pm and will arrive at its destination at 10.25 pm.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

The official ticket price of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express is yet to be announced. However, expectations are that the ticket price will be around Rs 1,400. The price of the ticket might change considering the different classes of the train.