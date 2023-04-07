PM Modi To Flag Off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow; Check Route, Ticket Price

Indian Railways will soon be operating 13 Vande Bharat Trains in India. Adding to the list of routes for the semi-high-speed train, PM Narendra Modi will flag off the train on the Secunderabad-Tirupati route on April 8. The inauguration of the train on the new route comes one week after the PM flagged off the latest Vande Bharat on the Bhopal-New Delhi route. Along with this new train, the PM will flag off the second Vande Bharat of South India on the Chennai-Coimbatore route. These new trains will be the 12th and 13th units of the advanced trains in India.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Route

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will have stops at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations while it covers its 660 km journey between the cities. However, the route will be different for the inaugural train. The first train on the route will have stoppages at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, and Gudur stations.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Timing

The train will depart Secunderabad at 11.30 am and make 10 stops before arriving at its final destination at Tirupati Railway Station at 9 pm. The Secunderabad-Tirupati train will shorten the distance between the two cities, much like the earlier Vande Bharat train between the Telugu-speaking states. The train is anticipated to travel 660.77 kilometres in a period of 8 hours and 30 minutes. The train is currently travelling 3 hours and 20 minutes faster than before.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Schedule

Similar to other Vande Bharat Express, the train is expected to be operated between the two cities for six days a week.

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

The tickets for the Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express are expected to be available at Rs 1150 (including GST and Tatkal Surcharge). However, Indian Railways has not yet released the precise fare structure.

Vande Bharat Express: Routes