VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow: Route, Timing, Price, Top Speed

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: During the trial run, the semi-high speed completed the journey in 5 hours and 38 minutes; 22 minutes ahead of schedule.

 

Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Amid the increasing presence of the Vande Bharat Express in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's 12th Vande Bharat Express on the Chennai-Coimbatore route on April 8, 2023. PM Modi will visit Chennai tomorrow and will launch a slew of project, including the second Vande Bharat Express from Chennai and also the Terminal 2 of Chennai International Airport. The semi-high-speed train will join the Mysore-Chennai Vande Bharat Express inaugurated by the PM Modi on November 11, 2012. The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express earlier reached Chennai to perform speed trials and performed exceptionally well. 

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Capacity

The semi-high speed train on the Chennai-Coimbatore route will have eight coaches including one executive coach and can accommodate 530 people.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Route

The train will run between Chennai and Coimbatore (Kovai) covering a distance of 495.28 km in around 6 hours and will have stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem. The train will run on all days except Wednesdays.

Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Top Speed

The Indian Railways performed the trial runs of the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express and the train reached the destination 22 minutes ahead of the scheduled time of 11:40 am. The train covered the distance in five hours and 38 minutes. Recently, the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express breached 160 kmph speed on its inaugural run. 

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

The ticket price of the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore has not been revealed by the Indian Railways yet, but given the distance between the two, it will cost around Rs 2,000 for the Chair Car and Rs 3,000 for the Executive Class. 

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Timings

The train is scheduled to depart from Coimbatore Railway Station at 6 am and reach Chennai Central at 12.10 pm. On its way back, the train is scheduled to depart from Chennai Central Railway Station at 2.20 pm and will reach Coimbatore at 8.30 pm.

Vande Bharat Express: All Routes

There are 11 Vande Bharat Express operational in India right now, with 4 more planned to be inaugurated in April 2023. Here's a list of existing trains:

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express
New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express
Gandhi Nagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express
Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express
Chennai Central-Mysore Vande Bharat Express
Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express
New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express
Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Solapur Vande Bharat Express
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express
Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

