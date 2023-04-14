PM Modi To Flag-off Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Vande Bharat Express On April 25, 1st Train Reaches Kerala

The first of two Vande Bharat trains, sanctioned for Kerala, would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. Modi is reaching Kochi on April 24 to participate in a programme titled `YuVAM`, where he will be interacting with around 1 lakh youth and a high level campaign is being undertaken by the state BJP to make it a major success. The Vande Bharat train has 16 modern coaches and will have uninterrupted services. The Railways will conduct a trial run on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur stretch on April 22. Sources in the railways told IANS that track augmentation and modernisation of the signalling system is being conducted on a war footing.

Based on the nature of the tracks in Kerala, the speed is limited to 110 km per hr instead of the 180 km per hr the train can travel. The Kerala government`s ambitious semi-high speed rail project, K-Rail stands aborted and the BJP expects to scrore brownie points against the Left Front led by the CPI-M in this matter. Talking to IANS, BJP national executive member and Railway Passenger Amenities Committee Chairman P.K. Krishnadas termed the Vande Bharat trains a Vishu gift to the people of Kerala by the Narendra Modi government.

The Vande Bharat Express trains are quickly catching the fancy of the nation, with each route receiving much appreciation from train passengers. Such is the importance of the Vande Bharat trains that each route is flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, either in person or virtually. The Indian Railways is betting big on these trains and is expected to add 300 trains in the coming years and is inducting newer routes at a very rapid pace. Launched back in 2018 with only one route, Vande Bharat Express now runs on 14 routes across in India, with four new routes inaugurated in April 2023 alone.

Recently, PM Modi flagged off the 14th Vande Bharat Express train in India running in Ajmer-Jaipur-Delhi Cantt route, a first for the state of Rajasthan and also the world's first semi-high-speed passenger train running on the high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. PM Modi virtually inaugurated the train that ran from Delhi Cantt to Jaipur on its inaugural run, followed by regular Ajmer-Delhi daily run.