PM Narendra Modi Flags-Off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Train; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's 11th Vande Bharat train on the Bhopal-New Delhi route today. The ceremony to commission the train took place at Bhopal's Kamalapati Railway Station in the presence of the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is to be noted that the advanced semi-high-speed train will significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities and will cover a distance of 708 km in around 7 hours and 50 minutes. Furthermore, the train on this route is capable of going at a high speed of up to 160 kmph.

The new Vande Bharat train will depart from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati station and travel to New Delhi's Railway Station. On its way, the train will travel through the stations at Agra Cantt, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, and Gwalior Railway Station.

The New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat express will travel between the two cities six days a week (similar to other Vande Bharat trains). The suggested schedule states that the train will depart Bhopal at 5:55 am and get to Agra at roughly 11:40 am. The train will halt at the Agra Cantt station for five minutes before continuing on to Delhi, arriving at the station around 1:45 p.m.

On its return journey, the train will depart New Delhi at about 2:45 p.m. and will reach Agra at 4:45 p.m while on its way to Bhopal. The train's journey would end at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station around 10:45 p.m. It should be noted that the train's schedule is subject to approval and may change.

According to the present proposal, this express track will be able to go through the North Central Railway (NCR) zone at top speeds of 160 kmph between Palwal and Agra, 130 kmph between Agra and Lalitpur, and 120 kmph between Lalitpur and Bina.