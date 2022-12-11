topStoriesenglish
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II; Details here

PM Narendra Modi has dedicated the Nagpur Metro Phase I and laid the foundation of the Nagpur Metro Phase II during his Goa, Maharashtra visit.

Prime Minister Modi has dedicated the first phase of Nagpur Metro and laid the foundation stone of the Nagpur Metro Phase II. The ceremony took place in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The new metro project is to be built with an investment of Rs 6700 crore. The new project is expected to improve connectivity in the region.

The new trains of Nagpur Metro Phase-I will connect  Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station. It is to be noted that Phase I of the Nagpur Metro was developed at a cost of Rs 8650 core.

Following this, the PM will also inaugurate Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project. The Samruddhi Mahamarg project is an important step toward achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of improved infrastructure and connectivity across the country. The 701 km route, one of India's longest expressways, travels through the state of Maharashtra's ten districts as well as the renowned urban centres of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik at a cost of nearly Rs 55,000 crore.

The expressway will aid in the development of roughly 24 districts in the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra, as well as the connectivity of 14 neighbouring districts.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist destinations like the Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc., upholding the vision of the Prime Minister for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti. The construction of Samruddhi Mahamarg will fundamentally alter how Maharashtra's economy develops.

