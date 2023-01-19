PM Narendra Modi to flag off Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7 TODAY: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mumbai visit: PM Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore today (January 19, 2023). Prime Minister will also travel in a Metro train during his Mumbai visit and will lay the foundation stones of a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore. PM Modi laid the foundation stones of these lines in 2015 and 7 years later, will inaugurate the lines in the Financial capital of India.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 7

The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line) while the metro line 7 joints Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). The two lines will ease traffic on the Western Express Highway and SV Road, two of the city's busiest roads. The metro lines will start functioning for common people from January 20.

The Line 2A will commence service at Andheri West at 6 am and stop operations at 9.24 pm, while the Metro Line 7 will start from Gundavli at 5.55 am and stop service at 9.24 pm. These two lines ate expected to carry over 3 lakh passengers per day. The prices of tickets have been fixed and kept at Rs 10 per 3 kilometers. The trains will move at a speed of 70 km per hour and will arrive every 11 minutes.

MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1)

The prime minister will on Thursday also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app which can be shown at the entry gates of Metro stations will facilitate ease of travel. It supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI. The mobility card will initially be used in Metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well, the release said.

Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash, it said, adding the NCMC card will enable quick, contact-less digital transactions, easing the process with a seamless experience.

With PTI inputs