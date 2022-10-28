topStories
PM Narendra Modi to flag off South India's first Vande Bharat Express on November 11, to connect Chennai-Mysuru

Indian Railways' first Vande Bharat Express train for South India and fifth Vande Bharat train overall will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on November 11, where he will launch several developmental projects, including flagging off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru. This will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train to run in the country. PM Modi earlier flagged off India's fourth Vande Bharat train between New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh.

The other three Vande Bharat trains run between New Delhi - Varanasi, New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) and between Gandhinagar and Mumbai. The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is a semi-high-speed, intercity, electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways. It is an advanced version of Vande Bharat compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration.It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds.

During his visit, Modi will also inaugurate the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore to handle an additional 2.5 crore air passengers.

With agencies inputs

