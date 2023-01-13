PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Metro lines on January 19: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two metro lines, Metro 2A and Metro 7, during his visit to Mumbai on January 19, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. The new metro lines are expected to reduce traffic congestion in the city. Besides, the Mumbai Metro lines PM will also inaugurate multiple other projects, including STPs, Hospitals, concrete roads, and a metro line.

Talking to reporters here in Mumbai, CM Shinde said, "Ahead of PM Narendra Modi`s Mumbai visit on January 19, we are here to do an inspection of this metro line, collectively the metro lines 2A (Andheri-west to Dahisar), Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar)."

"It will greatly relieve Mumbaikars residing in Western suburbs and reduce traffic too," he added. He said that PM Modi will also inaugurate several other important projects."Also, prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurated important Mumbai-based projects pertaining to STPs, Hospitals, concrete roads, and metro lines. That`s why We (DCM & Me) are here to oversee all the preparations," he said.

Mumbai is so looking forward to most popular global leader Hon PM @narendramodi ji inaugurate the 35 km long phase 2 of #MumbaiMetro2a - yellow line & #MumbaiMetro7 - red line, bringing about huge relief in the lives of millions of Mumbaikars, especially in Western Mumbai!

He further said that the state government is working towards filling up the potholes and concreting the roads."The earlier government should have done the work of filling the potholes they didn`t. After our (Fadnavis - Shinde) government came, we took up the task of filling it and concreting the roads. There will be cemented roads in Mumbai in the upcoming next 2 years," he said.

Talking about his upcoming visit to Davos, CM Shinde said, "No need to worry, I am going to Davos and will bring huge investments for Maharashtra and Mumbai. Davos and PM visit will take place smoothly, and no problem will come with our projects and PM Modi`s visit.

"Both these Metro lines pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) and are expected to reduce traffic from these major roads as well as help reduce crowding in existing suburban local train services. In April 2022, then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the first phase of the 2A and 7 lines, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) to Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai. On average, this stretch draws a ridership of 25,000 daily.

